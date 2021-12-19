Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 62,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 368,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.23 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

