Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $45.90 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

