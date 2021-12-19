Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in November

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 374,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 15th total of 481,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 70.7 days.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Capital Power has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $36.42.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

