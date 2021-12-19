Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) vs. Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Financial Comparison

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) and Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Rallybio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricor Therapeutics -5,621.25% -53.48% -44.69% Rallybio N/A N/A N/A

15.3% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Rallybio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Capricor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics and Rallybio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricor Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rallybio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 295.14%. Rallybio has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.55%. Given Capricor Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capricor Therapeutics is more favorable than Rallybio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capricor Therapeutics and Rallybio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricor Therapeutics $310,000.00 256.29 -$13.66 million ($0.82) -4.01 Rallybio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rallybio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capricor Therapeutics.

Summary

Rallybio beats Capricor Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Capricor has also established itself as one of the leading companies investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and is exploring the potential of CAP-2003, a cell-free, exosome-based candidate, to treat a variety of disorders.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

