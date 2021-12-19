Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stake Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 643,723 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of Cardinal Health worth $115,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $49.65 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

