Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives $247.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $247.60.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $8.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.93. 706,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,088. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.85 and a 200 day moving average of $209.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

