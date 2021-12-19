Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Carter’s by 1,144.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 603,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,235,000 after buying an additional 554,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carter’s by 44.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,676 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Carter’s by 4,687.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,616 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth approximately $28,732,000.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $104.47 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $116.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $890.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Lynch sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.89, for a total transaction of $1,620,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,335 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,445 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.20.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

