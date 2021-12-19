Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives $232.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.60.

Several analysts have commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.36 to $247.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $192.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.66 and its 200 day moving average is $196.21. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $174.72 and a twelve month high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 6,706.3% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 711.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,916 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

