Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Short Interest Up 55.6% in November

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:CTTMF opened at $5.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72. Catena Media has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

Catena Media Company Profile

Catena Media plc provides marketing services for online gaming industry. It business concept is based on generating potential paying players to its business partners, primarily online gaming operators through a comprehensive product offering with a focus on high-quality content to attract potential players.

