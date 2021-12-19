Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Down 11.3%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET)’s stock price traded down 11.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.36. 233,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 40,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$27.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.13 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers horizontal and directional drilling services; and drilling optimization and well planning services.

