Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDR. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 689,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,954,000 after buying an additional 164,511 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CDR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 124,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.40. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -9.89%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

