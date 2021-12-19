Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Sold by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the quarter. Celestica makes up about 2.1% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 54,454 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 181,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth $1,700,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Celestica by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,584,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,230 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.19. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

