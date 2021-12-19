Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.69.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.53. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$7.03 and a 12-month high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

