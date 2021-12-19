Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lowered by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in shares of Centene by 11.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,757,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,045 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Centene by 5.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 267,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 7.9% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,290 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.02 on Friday. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

