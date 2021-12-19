Center For Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Center For Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Fure Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 50,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $54.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $55.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

