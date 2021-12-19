Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases 462 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,972,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,419,000 after acquiring an additional 292,989 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,359,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,590,000 after acquiring an additional 176,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in MetLife by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,521,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,461,000 after purchasing an additional 427,539 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE MET opened at $60.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.62 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.