Center For Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,167,000 after purchasing an additional 67,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $174.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.