Center For Asset Management LLC Takes $693,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,220,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,302,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,383,000 after acquiring an additional 168,059 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 153,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

SPYG opened at $70.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

