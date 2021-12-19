Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 67,827 shares.The stock last traded at $6.90 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGAU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.56 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 46.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently -12.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,479,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 16,182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,013,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,562,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,991,000. Institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.