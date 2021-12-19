Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Up 34.1% in November

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the November 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EBR remained flat at $$5.85 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth about $1,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

