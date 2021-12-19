Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CRNT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,532,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,188. The company has a market capitalization of $228.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.81. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.74 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRNT. Aegis began coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

