Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CPWHF. HSBC started coverage on Ceres Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:CPWHF opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. Ceres Power has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

