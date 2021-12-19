CHADS VC (CHADS) Trading 2.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $117.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00042039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007170 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,454,378 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,316 coins. The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

