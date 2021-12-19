Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Check Point Software Technologies reported earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.24. 8,456,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,915. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

