Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 55.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LDSVF opened at $12,900.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12,216.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11,285.42. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 52-week low of $8,400.00 and a 52-week high of $13,086.97.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of developing, producing, and selling chocolate products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. The Europe segment consists of European companies and business units including Russia.

