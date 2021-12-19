Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.
CJEWY opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.
Read More: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.