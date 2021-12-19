Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in November

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

CJEWY opened at $17.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2323 per share. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

