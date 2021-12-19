Christopher James Barton Sells 14,671 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Stock

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,581,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4,421.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 1,044,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at about $24,674,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 46.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,790,000 after buying an additional 833,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 453.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,685,000 after buying an additional 770,003 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

