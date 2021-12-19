Christopher Schmitt Sells 3,390 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $160,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $166,204.80.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.32.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 654,090 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after buying an additional 586,178 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after buying an additional 345,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after buying an additional 253,008 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAIL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

