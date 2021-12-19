Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Chubb by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.88.

CB stock opened at $189.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.