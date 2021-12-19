CIBC Raises Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$173.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$153.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$121.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$150.47.

CNR stock opened at C$164.12 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$159.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.76.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.48 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total transaction of C$50,327,565.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,015,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,417,915,095.41. Also, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

