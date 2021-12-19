Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,453 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 430,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 855 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.44 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

