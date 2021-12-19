Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.77. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.35 and a 1 year high of $60.80.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

