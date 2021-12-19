Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,245 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 40,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $255.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

