Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $45.46 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $51.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

