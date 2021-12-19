Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Short Interest Update

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,350,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the November 15th total of 8,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

