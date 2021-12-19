Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $75.00 target price on the cloud computing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CTXS. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.29.

CTXS stock opened at $83.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $145.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.61.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,228,213 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $131,873,000 after buying an additional 241,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,125,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

