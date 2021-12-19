Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Donald House Sells 10,000 Shares

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CLAR opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $988.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus Co. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Clarus alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

CLAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,975,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,785 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.