Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Shares Gap Down to $68.44

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $68.44, but opened at $64.85. Clearfield shares last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 1,902 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLFD shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Clearfield alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.91 million, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Clearfield news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $671,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424 over the last quarter. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLFD. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at about $3,840,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearfield during the second quarter valued at about $2,205,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 330.6% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 7,946.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 40,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 39,791 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.