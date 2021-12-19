Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clearwater Analytics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clearwater Analytics.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.89 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.51 per share, with a total value of $351,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $7,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $17,051,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $422,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CWAN opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.50. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

