CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Plans $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

CMC Materials has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. CMC Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CMC Materials to earn $8.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

CCMP opened at $187.05 on Friday. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $119.19 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CMC Materials stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of CMC Materials worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

