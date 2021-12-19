CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 21,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 228,769 shares.The stock last traded at $189.28 and had previously closed at $186.31.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.63.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 90,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.9% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

