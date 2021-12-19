Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Shares of CL opened at $82.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

