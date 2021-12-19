Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Comcast stock opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. First Command Bank grew its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,230 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 86,029 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,536,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 6.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

