Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) Short Interest Down 36.4% in November

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CNAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNAF opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CNAF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. Commercial National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Commercial Bank & Trust of PA that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, money market investment, and savings accounts; and business-time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.