Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.23.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRZBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Commerzbank from €6.00 ($6.74) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Commerzbank stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,681. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.