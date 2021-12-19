Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $37,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $347.03 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $262.85 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

