Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $276.61 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,826 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.7% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Johnson & Johnson worth $276,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,385,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,528,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,214,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,881,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,416,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,663 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

