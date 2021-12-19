Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $33.52 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $33,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in FedEx by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 412,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $122,995,000 after acquiring an additional 275,083 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.36.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $250.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $239.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

