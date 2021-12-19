Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $44,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $100.48.

