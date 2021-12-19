Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 73,696 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,696 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

